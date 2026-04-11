Islamabad launches free shuttle service for media ahead of US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced a free shuttle service for local and international media representatives to facilitate easy transportation during US-Iran negotiations in the capital.

According to an official statement, the service will begin on April 11, 2026, at 6:00 am and will transport journalists to the Media Facilitation Center at the Jinnah Convention Center.

The shuttles will depart at regular intervals from Centaurus Mall (F-8 side parking).

Media personnel are required to carry their special access cards issued for the Jinnah Convention Center before boarding. Authorities have also provided contact points for further information.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described the initiative as a key step to ensure convenience for journalists and enhance coverage of the international talks.