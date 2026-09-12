Punjab braces for final monsoon spell, rain expected in THESE cities

LAHORE – The ninth and final spell of the monsoon season is expected to begin in Punjab today, with rain forecast across several districts from September 12 to 17.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang and Attock, while Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab and Noor Pur Thal may also receive rainfall.

Other areas, including Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan, are also likely to experience rain.

The PDMA has warned of a risk of landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous areas.

According to the PDMA director general, urban flooding is also possible in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad during the expected spell.