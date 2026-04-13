Punjab Police lady constable abducted in Lahore

LAHORE – A lady constable of Lahore police was alleged abducted in the Qila Gujjar Singh area, it emerged on Monday.

Police said Constable Ayesha left home to report for duty but did not reach her assigned post, raising concern. She was stationed at the Police Lines in Qila Gujjar Singh, with her shift scheduled from 11 PM to 7 AM.

Following the incident, police have launched a search operation and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace her whereabouts.

A case of abduction has been registered at the request of Ayesha’s father, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

Last year, a young police constable was found dead in an apparent suicide at his residence in an area of Ferozewala, a city in Sheikhupura district.

According to police reports, 25-year-old Shiraz Afzal Ansari shot himself in the forehead using a pistol.

Ansari, who was stationed with the Punjab Constabulary Battalion No. 7, had been on duty at the MPA Hostels in Lahore prior to the incident.

Reports revealed that the young constable had recently gotten engaged, with his wedding scheduled for later this year.

Following the incident, local authorities moved the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Initial reports had suggested the constable might have been facing personal challenges.