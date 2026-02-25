2.25 Hours Daily Load Shedding announced during Peak Hours in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are bearing brunt of global oil crisis amid Iran-US war as the government rolls out strict austerity-driven policies aimed at cutting power sector costs, including daily load shedding of 2.5 hours.

Power Division unveiled major updates on electricity pricing and management, claiming significant relief for consumers while simultaneously warning of growing pressure during peak hours.

Power consumers received massive Rs46 billion relief between July and February, while electricity rates surprisingly dropped by 71 paisas per unit, despite continued increases in global fuel prices.

Officials called this an “unexpected relief,” achieved through sweeping reforms in the power sector, targeted relief packages, strict enforcement of the merit order, improved planning, and a shift toward cheaper electricity generation sources along with better utilization of existing capacity. However, behind these claims of relief lies a growing concern.

The spokesperson warned that although electricity generation remains stable and sufficient to meet national demand, peak-hour consumption is becoming a serious challenge, and reliance on expensive fuels could push tariffs sharply higher if not managed carefully.

To tackle rising demand and prevent further cost escalation, the government has announced a daily load management schedule of around 2.25 hours, to be implemented between 5 PM and 1 AM, the most critical peak consumption window. Officials say this step is essential to reduce expensive fuel usage and avoid further increases in electricity tariffs, potentially preventing a hike of nearly Rs. 3 per unit.

The spokesperson revealed that on PM instructions, 80 MMCFD of local gas has been diverted to power plants, a move that has helped prevent an additional 80 paisa per unit increase. Authorities warn that without such timely interventions, electricity prices could have surged by as much as Rs. 5 to Rs. 6 per unit.

Meanwhile, power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been directed to share detailed load-shedding schedules with consumers in advance, while authorities have also urged timely closure of commercial markets to reduce electricity demand during peak hours.