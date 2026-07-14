Farukh Khokhar gets life sentence in Majid Satti murder case

RAWALPINDI – An additional district and sessions court has sentenced Farukh Khokhar, the main accused in the Majid Satti murder case, to life imprisonment.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afshan Ijaz Safi. Following the decision, Farukh Khokhar was taken into custody from the courtroom and sent to Adiala Jail under strict security arrangements.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to two other accused, Amir Hamza and Haider Nawaz, along with a fine of Rs1 million each. All three convicts were later transferred to Adiala Jail.

The case relates to the killing of Majid Satti, who was allegedly murdered on August 23, 2022. A case was registered at Sadiqabad Police Station, with the accused facing charges in connection with the incident.

Farukh Khokhar rejected the court’s decision, claiming he was not present at the scene and stating that his legal team would challenge the verdict.

According to the case details, the victim was allegedly targeted after opposing an attempt to take over a plot. Majid Satti was associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while Farukh Khokhar had previously been associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party before joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).