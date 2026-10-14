Per Tola Gold Price falls near Rs438,000 in Pakistan; Check Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply on Wednesday, October 14, with the price of one tola declining by Rs3,000 to Rs437,836 as a drop in international bullion rates weighed on the domestic market.
The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs2,572, reaching Rs375,373. The latest decline reversed the previous session’s upward movement. On Tuesday, gold prices had increased by Rs900 per tola to settle at Rs440,836.
Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Price
|Latest Rate
|Gold per tola
|Rs437,836
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs375,373
|Daily change per tola
|−Rs3,000
|Daily change per 10 grams
|−Rs2,572
|International gold price
|$4,153
|International daily change
|−$30
In the international market, gold prices dropped by $30 to $4,153 per ounce, reflecting the downward trend that was also visible in Pakistan’s bullion market.
Silver prices followed a similar direction. The price of silver fell by Rs172 per tola to Rs6,360, according to the reported market rates.
Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi
|City / Market
|Rate
|Lahore
|Rs433,000 / Rs432,500
|Karachi
|Rs433,000
|Peshawar
|Rs447,500
|Pathoor
|Rs428,000 / Rs426,000
In Lahore, the reported figures stood at Rs433,000 and Rs432,500, while Karachi’s quoted rate was Rs433,000. Peshawar recorded a higher reported figure of Rs447,500. Pathoor stood at Rs428,000 and Rs426,000.
Per Tola Gold Rate jumps to Rs440,836 in Pakistan; full details here