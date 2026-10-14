Per Tola Gold Price falls near Rs438,000 in Pakistan; Check Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply on Wednesday, October 14, with the price of one tola declining by Rs3,000 to Rs437,836 as a drop in international bullion rates weighed on the domestic market.

The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs2,572, reaching Rs375,373. The latest decline reversed the previous session’s upward movement. On Tuesday, gold prices had increased by Rs900 per tola to settle at Rs440,836.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Gold Price Latest Rate Gold per tola Rs437,836 Gold per 10 grams Rs375,373 Daily change per tola −Rs3,000 Daily change per 10 grams −Rs2,572 International gold price $4,153 International daily change −$30

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $30 to $4,153 per ounce, reflecting the downward trend that was also visible in Pakistan’s bullion market.

Silver prices followed a similar direction. The price of silver fell by Rs172 per tola to Rs6,360, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City / Market Rate Lahore Rs433,000 / Rs432,500 Karachi Rs433,000 Peshawar Rs447,500 Pathoor Rs428,000 / Rs426,000

In Lahore, the reported figures stood at Rs433,000 and Rs432,500, while Karachi’s quoted rate was Rs433,000. Peshawar recorded a higher reported figure of Rs447,500. Pathoor stood at Rs428,000 and Rs426,000.