Saudi Aramco Headquarters in Dhahran hit by Missile as Oil Prices hover above $105

RIYADH – A missile strike on Saudi Aramco’s headquarters jolted the oil market, with fire breaking out inside the energy giant’s Dhahran complex as Middle East tensions intensify.

Although no casualties or oil production disruptions were reported, Brent crude remained above $105 per barrel, keeping global energy markets on edge. Kingdom faces fresh security shock as Dhahran office tower catches fire, Houthi attacks intensify and Iran reportedly changes tactics to threaten shipping through Hormuz.

The attack took place in Dhahran, damaging upper three floors of office tower and triggering a fire that was later extinguished. Saudi authorities reported no casualties, while no immediate disruption to oil production, pipelines or exports was reported.

لحظت استهداف مقر ارامكو بالظهران بالمنطقة الشرقية للسعودية بصواريخ قوات صنعاء. The moment Aramco headquarters in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province was targeted by Sanaa forces’ missiles. #السعودية #الظهران #أرامكو #صنعاء #صواريخ

#SaudiArabia #Dhahran #Aramco #Sanaa #Missiles — يوسف | Global (@Youssef500s) October 14, 2026

The incident came as Yemen’s Houthi movement continued its missile and drone campaign against Saudi Arabia, with recent attacks causing fatalities, injuries and damage to residential properties. Meanwhile, Iran’s reported shift towards new maritime tactics around the Strait of Hormuz has added another layer of uncertainty for energy markets.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.7% during early trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the implications of the attack on the state-owned oil giant. Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets, lost 1.3%, while Aramco shares declined 0.5%.

Qatar’s benchmark index also slipped 0.4%, weighed down by a 1.4% drop in Industries Qatar. The market reaction highlighted growing investor sensitivity to security threats against strategic facilities in the Gulf. Dubai’s benchmark index, however, edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% gain in Emirates NBD, while Abu Dhabi’s index advanced 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry confirmed that an administrative building belonging to Aramco in Dhahran, Eastern Province, was struck on Tuesday night, resulting in a limited fire.

A ballistic missile hits office tower within the company’s headquarters complex, damaging its top three floors. The fire was subsequently brought under control. The complex houses a major operations centre overseeing Aramco’s extensive network of oil fields, pipelines, refineries and export terminals.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, there were no immediate reports of casualties or interruptions to the company’s oil operations. The reported damage was concentrated on an administrative facility rather than a confirmed production or export installation.

Saudi-led coalition separately said it had intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Dhahran, with debris falling in a residential area. Authorities also reported intercepting missiles and drones over Riyadh and southern Saudi Arabia.

Dhahran strike comes after broader escalation that placed Saudi Arabia’s critical infrastructure under increasing pressure.

Over the past week, the Houthis launched repeated ballistic missile and drone attacks in retaliation for Saudi support of Yemeni government forces and coalition operations against Houthi-linked targets.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has reportedly been targeted four times. A major attack on Saturday, October 10, killed around 13 people and wounded more than 300, according to the reported figures. Another strike on Sunday killed one additional person and injured others.

The attacks caused major disruption to airport operations, with flight services affected by the security situation.

Market risks extend beyond the damaged building. Repeated attacks on energy infrastructure and threats to maritime routes can increase insurance premiums, raise transportation costs and push traders to factor additional geopolitical risk into crude prices.