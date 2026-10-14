Lahore Women get Training to Drive Rickshaws under Punjab CM’s New Initiative

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police trained nearly 3 dozen women to drive rickshaws, enabling them to explore another source of income and move towards financial independence.

The initiative has been launched on special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with the traffic police arranging the training programme in collaboration with a private university.

Under the programme, women received practical driving training at driving schools in Bahria Town and Manawan, equipping them with skills that could help them earn a livelihood by driving rickshaws themselves. The initiative is expansion of efforts to empower women through practical skills, with a focus on creating employment opportunities rather than limiting training to conventional driving courses.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi said the programme was designed to provide women with opportunities for dignified employment and enable them to generate their own income. He said the initiative went beyond teaching driving skills, offering women an opportunity to become financially self-reliant and pursue independent lives.

Shirazi stressed that women had an important role to play alongside men in social and economic development, adding that their empowerment could bring meaningful changes to society. He reaffirmed that Lahore Traffic Police would continue working to promote women’s independence, economic stability and access to dignified employment.

The rickshaw programme builds on Lahore Traffic Police’s existing efforts to help women gain mobility and driving skills. According to the traffic police, 12 driving schools for cars and scooters have already been established in Lahore, where more than 16,000 women have received training.

The latest initiative extends these efforts into rickshaw driving, offering women another potential route towards earning an income and strengthening their financial independence.