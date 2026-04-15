Field Marshal Asim Munir lands in Iran amid High-Stakes Push for US–Iran Peace Talks

TEHRAN – Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Iran as part of a high-level delegation amid rapidly unfolding diplomatic activity involving Iran and the United States.

A report shared by Al Jazeera said the delegation led by Pakistan’s top general is tied to sensitive efforts aimed at restarting stalled Iran–US negotiations. Pakistani team is playing facilitating role in ongoing backchannel diplomacy, including the transmission of key messages between the involved parties.

The delegation is working to coordinate a potential second round of talks, which could take place in Islamabad in the coming days.

Iranian state media claims that the delegation is engaged in discussions connected to earlier negotiations held in Pakistan, where major issues were reportedly on the table. These include calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, recognition and realization of Iran’s rights, lifting of international sanctions, and compensation for damages linked to the conflict.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that recent talks covered these critical points, underscoring both the political sensitivity and high stakes of the negotiations currently unfolding behind the scenes.

The developments shows intensifying diplomatic push involving multiple regional and global actors, with Pakistan now appearing at the center of efforts to mediate one of the region’s most complex and closely watched geopolitical disputes.