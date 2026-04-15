Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Saudi Arabia On Official Visit

JEDDAH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia on an important official visit.

Upon his arrival in Jeddah, he was received by the Governor at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today.

It is worth noting that Shehbaz Sharif is on a multi-country tour from April 15 to 18, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During his visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with the leadership of both countries to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

Additionally, he will travel to Turkey to attend the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other global leaders are also expected.