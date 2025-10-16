15 dead as truck falls into ravine near Swat motorway tunnel in Malakand

MALAKAND – At least 15 people were killed and eight others injured when a truck overturned and plunged into a deep ravine near Swat Motorway Tunnel 3 in the Malakand district.

Motorway Police DSP Noorul Amin said the accident occurred due to over-speeding, causing the truck to lose control and fall hundreds of feet down a gorge.

Emergency responders, police teams, and a large number of local residents rushed to the scene. The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela.

Rescue sources confirmed that four of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Swat for advanced medical care. Among the injured and deceased are women and children.

The truck was carrying nomadic families from the Bahrain area of Swat, who were migrating to warmer regions ahead of the winter season.

Motorway police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.