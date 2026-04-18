US–Iran talks in Islamabad getting delayed amid fresh tensions?

TEHRAN – The upcomign Iran-US talks in Islamabad goes into new direction as Tehran revealed that no date has yet been fixed for the next round of negotiations with the United States, with officials insisting that a “framework of understanding” must first be agreed before any further meetings take place.

The announcement comes after the latest high-level Iran–US talks collapsed last weekend in Islamabad without producing any agreement.

US President Donald Trump said additional direct talks could still happen this weekend. However, several diplomats have cast doubt on this timeline, pointing to logistical complications involved in convening negotiations in Islamabad, where the discussions are expected to be held.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, speaking on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Antalya, struck a firm tone, saying Tehran is refusing to rush into what it sees as a fragile process.

“We are now focusing on finalising the framework of understanding between two sides,” he said, warning that Iran does not want to enter any negotiation “doomed to fail” or used as a trigger for further escalation.

He stressed that while some progress had been achieved, negotiations were derailed by what he described as a “maximalist approach” from the US side, accusing Washington of attempting to treat Iran as an exception under international law, particularly in relation to its nuclear programme.

“I have to be very crystal clear that Iran would not accept to be an exception from international law,” Khatibzadeh said, insisting that any commitments made by Tehran would strictly remain within international regulations.

On reports that Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz after briefly reopening it following a US-brokered 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Khatibzadeh said Iran had in fact agreed to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels under the terms of the truce. He however accused the United States of undermining the agreement by declaring the route open “except for Iranians.”

“The other side, the American side, tried to sabotage that,” he said, warning that if the ceasefire terms are violated or if Washington fails to honor its commitments, “there will be repercussions.