Punjab Safe Cities Authority announces jobs with salaries up to Rs323,000

LAHORE – The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced a range of employment opportunities on contract and short-term contractual basis across multiple departments.

According to the advertisement, applications are being invited through an open competitive process for several technical and support positions in Lahore and other cities.

Job Positions

Under contract-based roles, the authority is offering positions including Executive Officer System Administration (Virtualization/Backup) with a salary of Rs323,810, Deputy Executive Officer System Administration with a salary of Rs200,000, and Junior Executive Officer posts in Archive and Works with salaries of Rs100,000 each.

For short-term contractual positions, vacancies include Engineer (Transport), drivers, painters, masons, plumbers, carpenters, cooks, and attendants, with salaries ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs115,832. A total of 26 driver positions have also been announced.

The recruitment drive covers multiple districts across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and others.

Deadline

Candidates are required to apply online through the PSCA official website, while some short-term posts require submission of hard copy applications. The deadline for applications is June 23, 2026.

Officials said applicants already serving in government or semi-government organizations must apply through proper channels, and incomplete or late applications will not be considered. The authority also reserved the right to accept or reject applications or halt the recruitment process at any stage.