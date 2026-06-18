Bilawal Bhutto likely to get key portfolio as change expected in cabinet after budget approval

ISLAMABAD – The government has reportedly invited the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet.

Reports claimed that if the PPP agreed to join the cabinet, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be given an important portfolio.

They added that a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet is expected after the budget’s approval, with several new faces likely to be inducted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also sought performance reports from all federal ministers. Based on these reports, changes in ministries are expected to begin.

Key portfolios including commerce, power, housing, communications, finance, and foreign affairs may see adjustments during the upcoming reshuffle.

Reports further indicated that several special assistants to the prime minister may also be affected by the changes.

On the other hand, senior journalist Azaz Syed claimed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi likely to be assigned the role of foreign minister while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would get the portfolio of finance minister.