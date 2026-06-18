Pakistan, China intensify push for pharma, biotech investment ahead of Karachi conference

BEIJING – The Pakistan Embassy in China has organised two investment promotion events in Beijing to mobilise Chinese participation in an upcoming Pakistan–China B2B Investment Conference on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare scheduled to be held in Karachi on July 17–18, 2026.

The events were held in collaboration with the China Overseas Development Association and IBI Goulian Gufen, and collectively drew around 60 Chinese enterprises from sectors including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, digital health and clinical research.

Addressing participants, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, said that under CPEC 2.0, economic cooperation between the two countries is increasingly shifting towards industrial collaboration, technology transfer, and value-added manufacturing, with healthcare and pharmaceuticals emerging as priority areas.

He said Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market, currently valued at over $4 billion and growing at an estimated 10–12 per cent annually, presents significant opportunities for foreign investors. He added that pharmaceutical exports had posted 34 per cent growth in FY2025.

The ambassador also highlighted Pakistan’s WHO Maturity Level 3 certification, competitive production costs, and investor facilitation measures under the Special Investment Facilitation Council as key enablers for investment.

He invited Chinese companies to explore opportunities in APIs, injectables, vaccines, insulin, veterinary vaccines, biologics and biosimilars, as well as medical devices, while also pointing to emerging prospects in biotechnology research, diagnostics, robotics-assisted healthcare, stem-cell research and traditional medicine.

Officials said the Karachi conference is part of a broader B2B mobilisation initiative launched in 2024 to connect enterprises from both countries across 21 priority sectors. Several Chinese companies reportedly expressed interest in participating in the upcoming conference and exploring joint ventures with Pakistani firms.