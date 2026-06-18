US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 18 June 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.

On June 18, US Dollar recorded no change as it hovered at Rs278.35 for buying and Rs279.45 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs323.43 buying and Rs329.45 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs374.22 buying and Rs378.25 selling.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.9 (buying) and Rs76.7 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.25 and Rs75 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs723.42 buying and Rs733.82 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.19 and Rs76.85.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar DD 278.35 279.45 US Dollar TT 278.35 279.45 Australian Dollar 195.12 199.75 Bahrain Dinar 737.16 747.65 Canadian Dollar 197.97 203.25 China Yuan 38.05 38.80 Danish Krone 43.39 43.79 Euro 323.80 328.65 Hong Kong Dollar 35.10 35.95 Indian Rupee 2.75 3.05 Japanese Yen 1.73 1.83 Kuwaiti Dinar 886.34 896.85 Malaysian Ringgit 67.05 67.90 New Zealand Dollar 160.15 164.88 Norwegian Krone 27.88 28.18 Omani Riyal 722.95 733.32 Qatari Riyal 75.19 76.15 Saudi Riyal 74.25 75 Singapore Dollar 214.65 219.64 Swedish Krona 30.27 30.57 Swiss Franc 346.94 351.95 Thai Baht 8.50 8.75 U.A.E. Dirham 75.9 76.7 UK Pound Sterling 375.18 378.95

Australian Dollar was traded at Rs195.12 (buying) and Rs199.75 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.97 and Rs203.25, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs214.65 and Rs219.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs346.94 buying and Rs351.95 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs160.15 and Rs164.88.