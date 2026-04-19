US-Iran war could have driven petrol prices above Rs600 per litre: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL – Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that if the Iran war had continued, oil prices could have risen above Rs 600 per litre, potentially collapsing the economies of 193 countries. He stated that Pakistan’s leadership today is not only serving the country but also acting as a “benefactor” for 193 nations.

Speaking at a private college event in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal said a political party used to tell people that Pakistan was heading towards destruction, and its leaders often began speeches with negative remarks about the country. However, he claimed that the same Pakistan has now achieved success and “broken the teeth” of India in what he described as a major confrontation, adding that the country is being discussed globally from Australia to the United States.

He further said that world leaders are now praising Pakistan, calling it a country with strong diplomacy and effective leadership. According to him, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Field Marshal, Pakistan’s flag has been raised with honour across the world. He added that history shows Pakistan’s dignity rises whenever his party comes into power.

The minister also highlighted that under the leadership of the Nawaz Sharif, the country made progress in all sectors. He said Nawaz Sharif carried out nuclear tests despite international pressure, making Pakistan’s defence “unbeatable.”

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that had the Iran conflict continued, oil prices could have crossed Rs 600 per litre, which would have severely impacted the global economy. He concluded that Pakistan’s leadership has played a stabilising role not only for the country but also for the world.