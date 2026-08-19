Norway drops 16-year-old fraud case against Umar Farooq Zahoor

LONDON – Norwegian prosecutors have closed a long-running fraud investigation involving Norwegian-Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor, citing insufficient evidence to pursue the case, according to legal documents.

Norway’s top prosecuting authority made the decision after reviewing the evidence. Authorities also directed law enforcement agencies to withdraw any outstanding domestic or international alerts linked to the case.

The ruling ends proceedings dating back to 2010, when Zahoor was accused of involvement in a multimillion-kroner fraud targeting Nordea Bank. He consistently denied the allegations and maintained that prosecutors had failed to establish his involvement.

Norwegian authorities previously sought his extradition from the United Arab Emirates, but the request was rejected. Zahoor’s lawyers said the refusal was based on insufficient evidence.

According to court documents, Oslo police began investigating the matter in 2010. Zahoor participated in the proceedings through his legal representatives.

In 2012, police reportedly closed their investigation on evidentiary grounds and recommended dismissing the case against him. However, the prosecution file remained open until it was recently referred to the chief prosecutor for review.

The chief prosecutor subsequently decided to discontinue the case because the available evidence was considered insufficient to justify prosecution or keeping the investigation open.

The decision comes months after Zahoor initiated legal proceedings against senior Norwegian prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann, alleging that the official had conspired with Norwegian tabloid *Verdens Gang* to target him through false and defamatory claims.

The allegations against the prosecutor and the publication remain subject to separate legal proceedings.

Zahoor alleged that the newspaper had conducted a malicious and discriminatory campaign against him for more than 16 years. He also claimed that defamatory reports continued despite previous decisions by law enforcement bodies and courts concerning allegations against him.

The publication and the prosecutor have not been quoted as responding to the latest allegations.

An Oslo police clearance letter was also cited during proceedings in Pakistan involving two fraud and money-laundering cases registered against Zahoor in 2020.

The cases followed complaints by his former wife, Sophia Mirza, who alleged that Zahoor had been involved in the 2010 Norwegian bank fraud and a separate fraud case in Bern, Switzerland, dating back to 2004.

In May 2023, Lahore judicial magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk cleared Zahoor in the cases after the Federal Investigation Agency told the court its investigation found no evidence linking him to fraud, corruption, or money laundering.

The Oslo police letter presented during those proceedings stated that Norwegian investigators did not possess sufficient evidence to secure a successful prosecution.

Norwegian police also issued a certificate on March 16, 2026, stating that Zahoor had no registered criminal sanctions or convictions in Norway under the country’s Police Databases Act.

In a statement issued through his Norwegian lawyer, Zahoor said he was relieved that the investigation had finally been closed.

“For nearly 16 years, this case has followed my name around the world. It has followed me to banks, authorities, business partners and international meetings,” he said.

Zahoor said the allegations had affected his professional reputation and personal life, adding that certain individuals within the system had unfairly targeted him.

He thanked the prosecutor who reviewed the file and ordered the case’s dismissal.

Zahoor was recently seen at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase during a visit by a high-level United States delegation involved in diplomatic efforts concerning tensions between Washington and Tehran.

He has received several honours for his business and diplomatic work. Pakistan awarded him the Hilal-i-Imtiaz at the Pakistan Day investiture ceremony on March 23, 2025, after announcing it in August 2024.

He was named for another state honour in August 2025, while the government later appointed him Pakistan’s ambassador-at-large for economic diplomacy.

Zahoor previously served as Liberia’s ambassador-at-large until 2024. He was also appointed pro bono ambassador-at-large by the Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition in September 2024.