PMDC announces MDCAT 2026 schedule across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the schedule and registration policy for MDCAT 2026.

It said MDCAT 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Online registration for candidates will begin on June 22 and continue until July 8. Applicants who miss the regular deadline will be able to register with a late fee until July 13.

The council has set the registration fee for candidates appearing in Pakistan at Rs9,000, while the late registration fee has been fixed at Rs13,000. For candidates appearing at international test centers, the registration fee will be Rs45,000.

PMDC stated that all fees will be non-refundable and non-transferable.

The examination will be organized by designated institutions in different regions of the country. Sukkur IBA University will conduct the test in Sindh, while the University of Health Sciences Lahore will oversee arrangements in Punjab. Khyber Medical University Peshawar will manage the examination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta will be responsible for conducting the test in Balochistan.

For candidates in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Riyadh, the examination will be administered by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.