Commander of Turkish armed forces calls on Pakistani Air Chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan , Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters.
They discussed matters of professional and mutual interest during the meeting, the PAF said in a statement on Tuesday.
General Yasar Guler appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel while expressing his desire to learn from each other’s experiences.
The Pakistani Air chief said that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was presented the Guard of Honour.
He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019