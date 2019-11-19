Commander of Turkish armed forces calls on Pakistani Air Chief

ISLAMABAD – Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan , Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters.

They discussed matters of professional and mutual interest during the meeting, the PAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

General Yasar Guler appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel while expressing his desire to learn from each other’s experiences.

The Pakistani Air chief said that both the countries enjoy cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was presented the Guard of Honour.

He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.