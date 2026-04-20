Cooking Oil, Ghee Prices Jump by Rs35 again as inflation bites Pakistanis

KARACHI – Another blow to household budgets as cooking essentials become more expensive across Pakistan. The prices of ghee and cooking oil have climbed, adding fresh pressure on families trying to manage rising monthly expenses due to soaring fuel prices.

The of A-grade ghee and cooking oil has increased by Rs30 per kg, rising from Rs560 to Rs590. Second-grade cooking oil has gone up by Rs35 per litre, from Rs510 to Rs545, while second-grade ghee has increased by Rs25 per kg, from Rs510 to Rs535, All Pakistan General Store Association and other grocery retailers announced.

Retailers said the persistent rise in commodity prices is intensifying financial strain on consumers, with household budgets increasingly affected by ongoing inflation.

No Relief in Sight on Petrol Prices

As Pakistanis are expecting lower fuel prices, sources said Petrol price will remain unchanged for now due to uncertainity in global market.

Earlier, the government announced a reduction in diesel prices. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a cut of Rs32.12 per litre, bringing the price down from Rs385.54 to Rs353.43. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the impact of the reduction will be passed on to the public soon.

Pakistani government axed Petrol and Diesel prices in wake of decline in global oil rates. Prior to that, fuel prices witnessed major increase, with petrol rising by 43% and high-speed diesel by 55%, alongside the introduction of a targeted fuel subsidy programme.

The government reversed the hikes, including a reduction in the petroleum levy by Rs80 per litre, which brought petrol prices down to Rs378 per litre at one stage. Last week, further reductions of Rs12 in petrol and Rs135 in diesel were also announced.