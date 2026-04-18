Airline ticket price may drop as Pakistan reduces jet fuel rates

ISLAMABAD – The impact of falling global oil prices is being felt in Pakistan as the government has reduced the rates of light diesel and jet fuel.

Light diesel prices have been slashed by Rs70.04 per liter, bringing the rate down from Rs399.72 to Rs329.32 per liter.

Jet fuel prices have dropped by Rs23.59 per liter, falling from Rs494.71 to Rs471.01 per liter, a decision that is expected to provide relief to people buying airline tickets for their travel.

Earlier, diesel prices were reduced by Rs32.12 per liter, lowering the rate from Rs385.54 to Rs353.43 per liter.

These reductions aimed to ease transportation and industrial costs amid fluctuating global oil markets.

Last month, airlines in Pakistan had hiked ticket prices on both domestic and international flights, citing a steep rise in jet fuel costs and increased operational expenses linked to the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel over Iran.

Domestic travel had seen sharp fare increases, particularly on major routes connecting Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, with one-way tickets reaching as high as Rs40,000.

Travelers booking “chance seats” were hit hardest, with fares jumping up to 150 percent, pushing one-way ticket prices on key routes beyond Rs50,000.

International airfares had also climbed significantly. Economy class tickets to destinations in the Middle East, as well as cities like Toronto, Paris, and Manchester, were priced between Rs300,000 and Rs700,000.