Islamabad closes major hiking trails for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in federal capital have announced the closure of major hiking trails in the city as part of security measures head of anticipated round two of the US-Iran peace talks, which is likely to be attended by high-level officials.

The trails, which have been closed, include Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, and Trail 5, starting April 20. The trails will remain closed until further notice, according to an official notification.

The closures coincide with a comprehensive traffic management plan implemented to accommodate visiting foreign delegations.

Key routes in the city, particularly within the Red Zone, have been sealed off, while several roads are subject to partial or complete closures.

Islamabad Traffic Police have outlined alternative routes for residents and commuters. Travel from sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 is advised via Margalla Road and Ninth Avenue, while traffic from Faisal Avenue and Zero Point will also be rerouted toward Ninth Avenue.

Commuters from Zero Point to Korral Chowk can use Srinagar Highway, Stadium Road, Murree Road, Ninth Avenue, or Rawal Road. Park Road and Club Road closures will redirect traffic toward Tramri Chowk, and Bhara Kahu residents are advised to take Kurang Road, Bani Gala, or Lehtrar Road.

A ban on heavy vehicles entering the city has also been imposed until further notice. Vehicles traveling between Peshawar and Lahore are being directed to use the motorway via Taxila, Chakri Interchange, and Chak Beli Road to access Rawat GT Road, with the route reversed for traffic moving in the opposite direction.

Authorities have urged all residents and commuters to follow the traffic advisories and plan their journeys accordingly during the period of heightened security measures.