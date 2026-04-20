UET shifts classes online – Here’s why

LAHORE – The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has announced that all classes at its New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) will be held online today, following the closure of the KSK Toll Plaza interchange.

University spokesperson Dr. Tanveer Qasim said the campus entrances are blocked due to the closure, which could cause significant travel difficulties for both students and faculty.

The decision to move classes online was made to ensure the safety and convenience of all students.

Dr. Qasim emphasized that this measure applies only to the New Campus at Kala Shah Kaku. Classes at the UET main campus and other campuses will continue as scheduled.

Students have been instructed to attend their classes via the designated online platforms and to stay updated through official university announcements.