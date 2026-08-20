Floodwaters wreak havoc across Punjab, GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – Floodwaters have caused widespread damage in several parts of Pakistan, inundating villages, farmland and roads, while rising river levels have triggered low-level flooding at multiple barrages.

In Narowal’s Ahmadabad town, floodwaters have caused severe damage, with the Sair Bajwa-Nadali Road, which connects more than 20 villages, washed away. The road’s submergence has cut off the villages’ land link with the city, forcing residents to cross floodwaters at great risk.

Hundreds of acres of standing crops have also been submerged, raising concerns about significant financial losses for farmers.

Rising water levels in River Indus, Chenab

At Kalabagh, the water flow in the River Indus has continued to rise, with inflow at Kalabagh Barrage recorded at 416,436 cusecs, bringing the water level to a medium flood level.

Water levels are also rising gradually at Qadirabad Headworks on the River Chenab. Inflow was recorded at 146,999 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 127,474 cusecs.

In Phalia, the River Chenab at Qadirabad Barrage is experiencing low-level flooding amid a continued rise in water levels.

Deputy Commissioner Adeel Haider said the district administration, irrigation department and rescue agencies had been placed on high alert. Residents living along the River Chenab have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

Flood situation worsens in Sialkot’s Sambrial

In Sambrial, the Nala Aik has overflowed at several points, with a flood surge of around 6,000 cusecs currently passing through the area.

Agricultural land has been inundated, while the water flow is feared to reach 7,000 cusecs. Hundreds of acres of farmland have been submerged, raising fears of extensive damage to crops.

The situation has begun to worsen in Bhopalwala, Malkhanwala and Dhalam Bilgan, with floodwaters rapidly moving towards low-lying areas.

Low-level flooding at Chenab barrages in Wazirabad

Recent rains have caused another rise in the River Chenab’s water level in Wazirabad, with low-level flooding reported at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad barrages.

At Head Marala, inflow was recorded at 123,700 cusecs and outflow at 106,477 cusecs.

Khanki Barrage recorded an inflow of 131,837 cusecs and an outflow of 124,279 cusecs, while Qadirabad Barrage recorded an inflow of 127,316 cusecs and an outflow of 107,791 cusecs.

Glacier burst triggers flash flood in Diamer

A glacier burst in Niyat Valley of Chilas tehsil, Diamer, triggered a flash flood that caused extensive damage to houses, crops, trees and connecting bridges.

Communication networks in the valley have been affected, while difficult terrain and damaged routes are creating challenges for rescue operations.

Rescue teams from the GB Disaster Management Authority and district administration have been dispatched to the affected valley. Relief operations will be conducted in coordination with the district administration, GBDMA and police.

Assistant Commissioner Chilas Manzoor Ahmed Piyam said authorities were assessing the situation in the affected area.

Heavy rains trigger flooding in Swabi

Heavy rainfall in various areas of Razar tehsil, Swabi, has triggered flooding and waterlogging, prompting rescue teams to launch relief operations.

Rescue teams used boats and life jackets to evacuate more than 300 people from Khumzai Dher, Mansabdar, Managai, Tarkai, Qamargai and Dhanduqa to safer locations.

Those rescued included children, women and elderly people.

Meanwhile, four people were trapped under debris after a building collapsed in Azad Khel, Topi. Two people were rescued alive, while two others died.