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Imran Khan likely to be shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital today

By Web Desk
7:01 pm | Aug 20, 2026
Govt Moves Supreme Court To Block Imran Khans Shifa Hospital Transfer

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to be shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital today, according to sources.

Reports said arrangements for Khan’s transfer to the hospital have been completed.

The Supreme Court had ordered that the PTI founder be shifted to Shifa International Hospital within two days.

Asked about Khan’s possible transfer, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said there was still time until midnight and that the Islamabad administration was responsible for carrying out the process.

He said the administration was taking whatever steps were required in this regard.

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