National Assembly approves Defence Forces Act 2026, NCA Act amendment bills

ISLAMABAD – Following approval by the federal cabinet, the National Assembly has also passed the Defence Forces Act 2026 and a bill seeking amendments to the National Command Authority Act 2010.

The bills were presented during a National Assembly session, while the opposition staged a walkout. Both bills were subsequently approved by a majority vote.

Earlier, the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the draft Defence Forces Act 2026 and the bill proposing amendments to the National Command Authority Act 2010 during a meeting in Islamabad.

According to the government, the Defence Forces Act 2026 was drafted as part of the changes introduced under the 27th Constitutional Amendment.