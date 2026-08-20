Relief for Transporters as Freight Rates cut by 10pc after Diesel Price revision

A relief for transport and agriculture sectors, as All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has announced a 10% reduction in freight charges after the government’s decision to slash the price of diesel by Rs32.63 per litre.

Association President Nabeel Mahmood Tariq welcomed the reduction in diesel prices, saying the move would bring down the cost of transporting commercial goods and ease financial pressure on the transport industry.

He called on the government to ensure that the reduced freight rates remain in effect for at least one week, so that the benefit of cheaper fuel could reach businesses and consumers.

The government made big adjustment to fuel prices. Under the latest notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs2.97 per litre, taking it from Rs334.54 to Rs337.51 per litre.

The steep cut in diesel prices is expected to provide significant relief to goods transporters, farmers and other diesel-dependent sectors, with diesel costs having a direct impact on freight rates, agricultural operations and the overall cost of moving goods across the country.

Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said the government was aware of the hardships faced by the public and was working to provide relief as quickly as possible. He said the government’s decision to provide subsidies on petroleum products was also aimed at protecting consumers from the impact of rising international fuel costs.

He said the recent pressure on petroleum prices has been linked to the escalation of conflict in the region, while several countries are also experiencing difficulties in securing adequate diesel supplies.

The government maintains that its relief measures are intended to shield the public from the impact of the ongoing crisis, while transporters’ decision to reduce freight charges could offer an immediate knock-on benefit for the movement of essential and commercial goods.