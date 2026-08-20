Trump announces ‘crushing’ economic operation against Iran as tensions escalate

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” declaring that the United States will pursue an unprecedented campaign of economic warfare and isolation against Iran.

In a social media post, Trump said Iran had been given a major opportunity to reach an agreement with his administration but had failed to take it.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me,” Trump wrote. “TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it.”

Trump said the United States would now impose what he called “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

The president also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had suffered severe damage, writing: “Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread.”

Trump did not provide further details in the post about the specific measures that would make up the newly announced economic campaign. He said, however, that the United States would target countries and entities that provide economic or financial support to Iran.

“ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences,” he warned.

Trump specifically listed several activities that he said must end, including “Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies.”

“It all needs to stop NOW,” he added, saying that the intended targets of the warning “know who you are.”

Trump described the campaign as an “ECONOMIC D-DAY” and called on U.S. allies to join Washington in isolating Iran.

“We need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat,” he wrote.

The president also accused Iran of being responsible for supporting terrorism and said the measures were intended to weaken its ability to project power beyond its borders.

“These maniacs are on the ropes,” Trump said. He described the planned measures as “HISTORIC” and said they would “cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide.”

Trump ended his statement by reiterating his position on Iran’s nuclear program.

“IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he wrote.