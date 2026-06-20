Son of Pak Army’s veteran kidnapped, assaulted by Kashmir Action Committee in Rawalakot

ISLAMABAD – A retired Pakistan Army soldier has made serious allegations against members of banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as his son was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and robbed in Rawalakot.

Retired serviceman Naseem Kayani alleged that his son, Dilawar Kayani, was targeted by individuals linked to the outlawed organization. According to Kayani, his son was subjected to physical violence, deprived of his belongings, and subsequently taken away to an unknown location.

The man father demanded immediate recovery of his son and called on law enforcement agencies to launch a thorough investigation and take legal action against those allegedly involved. Kayani warned that if any harm comes to Dilawar or other members of the family, responsibility would rest with the individuals he accuses of carrying out the incident under the banner of the banned committee.

Family members accompanying him at the press conference claimed they have been facing continuous harassment and intimidation since the incident. They maintained that they are being targeted because of their patriotic views and support for Pakistan.

Adding another dimension to the allegations, the family said that personal photographs and videos stored on Dilawar’s mobile phone were allegedly accessed without authorization and later circulated on social media, raising serious concerns about privacy violations.

The allegations intensified concerns over the safety of the missing man, with the family urging authorities to act swiftly to secure his release and ensure his safe return. They also called for accountability and legal action against those responsible if the claims are substantiated.

As of now, no official response from the accused group or relevant authorities has been made public regarding the allegations.