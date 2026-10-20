Consumers hit hard as LPG prices surge to Rs500/Kg in Punjab, KP

LAHORE – Consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing a growing financial burden as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have surged to Rs500 per kilogram, significantly exceeding the officially notified rate for October 2026.

Irfan Khokhar, chairman of the LPG Distributors Association, said the government had fixed the LPG price at Rs279 per kilogram for October.

However, consumers in Punjab and KP are being charged as much as Rs500 per kilogram, while prices in hilly areas have reportedly climbed to Rs600 per kilogram.

The sharp difference between the notified rate and market prices has raised concerns among consumers already struggling with rising household expenses.

Khokhar criticised the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), alleging that it had failed to take effective action against excessive pricing. He called on the government to use the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) terminal to help control LPG prices.

Consumers are facing mounting pressure as the fuel’s market price remains far above the officially announced rate, prompting renewed calls for stronger price monitoring and effective regulatory action.

Last week, Pakistan has received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment for October, offering some relief to the country’s energy supply as part of its winter gas supply management.

However, concerns are growing over meeting domestic demand during the winter of 2026-27.

The LNG vessel Al Areesh, carrying a shipment from Qatar, arrived at the Engro LNG terminal on Tuesday at 11:05 am. The process of converting the imported LNG back into natural gas began at noon, according to the provided information.

Pakistan is expected to require 24 LNG cargoes to meet its gas needs during the upcoming winter season. However, rising consumption and constraints on available supplies could put pressure on the country’s energy system.

Gas demand from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is projected to increase sharply from the current 550 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 1,550 mmcfd during winter.

Similarly, demand served by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is expected to rise from 300 mmcfd to around 500 mmcfd.

The widening gap between demand and available supplies has raised concerns about potential gas shortages across several sectors. Export-oriented industries, non-export industries, compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and cement manufacturers could face supply disruptions during the colder months.

The arrival of the October shipment provides a limited boost to supplies, but ensuring adequate LNG availability throughout the winter will remain a major challenge as consumption increases nationwide.