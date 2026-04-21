Global Oil Prices ease as Brent crude holds near $94 amid roller-coaster ride

WASHINGTON – Global oil prices shows mixed but slightly weaker tone after a volatile session, with Brent crude easing to around $93 amid ongoing Us-Iran tensions and a roller-coaster ride in energy markets.

WTI remained relatively steady near $86, while traders continued to react to shifting expectations around Middle East supply risks and potential US–Iran diplomatic talks.

Commodity Last Price Change Percentage WTI Crude 86.17 -0.03 -0.03% Brent Crude 94.20 +3.59 +4.00% Murban Crude 91.70 0.00 0.00% Natural Gas 2.665 -0.010 -0.37% Gasoline 3.054 -0.031 -1.01%

In the broader energy complex, natural gas edged lower by $0.010 (-0.37%) to $2.665, while gasoline futures fell $0.031 (-1.01%) to $3.054.

The mixed performance shows continued volatility across energy markets, with crude benchmarks responding unevenly while refined products and gas prices softened modestly.

The dip comes day after a powerful rally that jolted global markets as Brent soared 5.6% and WTI jumped 6.9% on first day of week as tensions escalated. Panic swept through trading floors after reports that Iran had shut down the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, while the United States seized an Iranian oil cargo vessel as part of an intensified blockade strategy.

That sudden disruption to a route responsible for roughly one-fifth of global oil flows sent shockwaves through energy markets, briefly stoking fears of a major supply crisis.

Islamabad is set to host talks from Wednesday as US-Iran agreed to sit again for detailed negotiations, and world is hoping for a breakthrugh.