Govt Employees to get early salaries in April due to Long Holidays

LAHORE – A relief for government employees, as authorities directed timely and early disbursement of salaries due to three consecutive holidays.

Punjab government issued official instructions to release salaries to government employees on April 30 instead of regular schedule. The move comes ahead of Labour Day (May 1), which is public holiday.

Salaries will be paid on April 30 to ensure smooth financial arrangements before the holiday period begins. In addition, May 3 falls on a weekend (Saturday and Sunday holidays), and it will be extended break for employees.

Punjab Finance Department formally issued directives for the timely release of salaries, ensuring that employees do not face any financial delays during the extended holiday period.

Government of Pakistan has already issued its official holiday notification for 2026, confirming public, bank, and optional holidays. The notification includes Labour Day on Friday, May 1, as a nationwide public holiday.