Pakistan plans Five-Star Hotels under New Zero-Tax Policy to boost Hospitality

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is planning investor-friendly policies, and ambitious urban reforms in dramatic transformation to boost the hospitality sector.

A high-stakes meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Capital Development Authority discussed sweeping plans to transform Islamabad into a world-class “model city.”

The meeting reviewed both ongoing and future development projects, but real headline grabber was the bold commitment, as Islamabad will soon offer international-standard facilities, modern infrastructure, and top-tier recreational opportunities for its citizens.

One of most eye-catching decisions was the push to construct luxury five-star hotels in partnership with globally renowned firms through joint ventures. Officials also assessed progress on another major hospitality project being developed in collaboration with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), signaling a strong push toward high-end tourism and investment.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to introduce zero-tax hotel policy at attracting both local and international investors to the capital’s booming hospitality sector.

But that’s not all. The government is also planning a survey of all land and properties in Islamabad, to be carried out by the Survey of Pakistan, potentially reshaping how urban planning and real estate are managed in the city.

To ensure maximum investor participation, Naqvi ordered the appointment of a dedicated marketing team for all future auctions, a move designed to boost transparency and competition.