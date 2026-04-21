Lahore–Islamabad Motorway Update amid Security Clampdown in Capital

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities increased security and completed preparations in capital, Islamabad, ahead of possible second round of US–Iran talks.

Several motorways connecting Lahore, Peshawar, and Faisalabad to Islamabad have been temporarily closed to public transport. Officials confirmed that Lahore–Islamabad M2 motorway has been shut for public transport, while commuters can travel in their cars.

Similar restrictions have also been imposed on the M1 and M3 motorways. However, private vehicles are still permitted to travel on these routes.

The stern decision comes under federal directives and officially backed by the city’s road transportation authorities.

Islamabad effectively turned into a restricted zone as authorities enforce a strict traffic management and security plan. The Expressway from Koral to Zero Point has been completely sealed off, while Srinagar Highway remains subject to intermittent closures depending on security requirements. Key areas, including the highly sensitive Red Zone, have also been fully cordoned off, causing widespread disruption across the capital.

Sectors G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 heading towards Rawalpindi face divversions. Traffic between Faisal Avenue and Zero Point has been rerouted to 9th Avenue, while vehicles from Koral Chowk, Club Road, and Bhara Kahu are being redirected through alternative corridors such as Taramri Chowk, Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road, depending on closures.

Heavy intercity traffic between Lahore and Peshawar via GT Road is also being forced onto alternative motorway-linked routes, including Chakri Interchange, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat, significantly altering usual travel patterns across Punjab and northern Pakistan.