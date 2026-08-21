49 Militants eliminated as Pakistan intensifies Nationwide Counter-Terror Campaign: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s security forces killed 49 militants in a series of high-tempo, intelligence-led operations conducted alongside police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, in what authorities describe as a major push to disrupt terrorist networks threatening the country’s security.

According to the security forces, 12 militants affiliated with Fitna Al Khawarij were killed during operations across Bannu, North Waziristan, Orakzai and Khyber districts. Authorities said the operations also uncovered and destroyed caches containing explosives, weapons, ammunition, IED detonating devices and motorcycles.

The larger toll was reported from Balochistan, where security forces said 37 militants associated with Fitna Al Hindustan were killed during 10 intelligence-based operations in Mastung, Mach, Khuzdar and Panjgur.

Security authorities said weapons, explosive drums and remote-detonation equipment were also recovered and destroyed during the Balochistan operations.

The operations form part of Pakistan’s continuing counter-terrorism campaign under “Azm-e-Istehkam,” a framework approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Officials say the campaign is focused on dismantling militant infrastructure, disrupting terrorist activity and preventing further attacks.

Security forces have now launched sanitization operations in the areas where the raids were conducted, with personnel searching for additional militants and clearing remaining threats, according to the authorities.

The security establishment has reiterated that operations will continue at full pace, vowing to pursue what it describes as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorist networks and prevent attempts to undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability.