Govt files another Review Petition over Imran Khan’s Hospital Transfer

ISLAMABAD — The legal battle over medical treatment of jailed former PM Imran Khan intensified, with the federal government once again challenging the Supreme Court’s order directing his transfer to Shifa International Hospital.

The latest move comes amid escalating dispute between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over whether Khan’s treatment complied with the apex court’s August 18 directive. The government has argued that the Supreme Court’s order contains legal and procedural flaws, while PTI leaders accuse the authorities of effectively disregarding a binding judicial order.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner has filed a fresh miscellaneous review application after addressing objections raised by the Supreme Court’s Registrar’s Office. In its plea, the government contends that the August 18 order overlooked provisions of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, particularly Rule 197, which governs the transfer of prisoners to hospitals.

The government argues that the court’s decision went beyond its jurisdiction, failed to take the applicable prison regulations into account and granted relief at an interim stage without properly hearing all affected parties. It also raised the constitutional principle of equality, arguing that allowing a convicted prisoner to receive treatment at a privately selected hospital could create a precedent with wider implications for the criminal justice system.

The government is seeking a review of the August 18 decision and wants the order requiring Khan’s treatment at Shifa International to be reconsidered. The controversy stems from the Supreme Court’s August 18 ruling, under which Khan was to be shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a comprehensive medical assessment and treatment.

The court also directed the formation of a medical panel that would include Khan’s personal physician and ordered authorities to facilitate weekly meetings between Khan and his family. The order further provided for twice-weekly telephone contact between Khan and his sons.

The court also imposed restrictions intended to prevent the hospital stay from becoming a political gathering, directing Khan’s family and party to ensure that no public gathering took place on hospital premises.

Khan was taken from Adiala Jail for medical examination, but instead of receiving the examination at Shifa International as directed, authorities took him to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the decision was made because of security concerns around Shifa Hospital and the surrounding area. According to the government, doctors at PIMS conducted a detailed examination and found Khan medically fit. He was subsequently returned to Adiala Jail.

The explanation has been rejected by PTI, which maintains that the Supreme Court had specifically ordered examination and treatment at Shifa International. Khan’s lawyer and PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja has argued that the Supreme Court’s directive was unambiguous. He maintains that the order required Khan to be transferred to Shifa, examined there and, if necessary, treated there for as long as doctors considered appropriate.

PTI announced to pursue contempt proceedings, arguing that shifting Khan to PIMS instead amounted to non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s instructions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has also accused the authorities of undermining the authority of the judiciary. He questioned what confidence citizens could have in the courts if government institutions could disregard judicial orders. Afridi further announced that PTI would continue its political campaign over the issue.

Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, has given a sharply different account of the medical visit. She claimed that only limited examinations were carried out, including a blood-pressure check and an examination of Khan’s eye. She also alleged that Khan was left without adequate access to reading material, television and human contact during his imprisonment.

According to her account, Khan’s eye was treated with an injection during the night and one of his eyes was covered with a bandage. She said Khan repeatedly complained about his treatment in jail and expressed concern over what he described as prolonged isolation. These claims have not been independently established, while government officials have maintained that Khan received appropriate medical attention and that doctors found no urgent medical condition requiring immediate intervention.

Khan’s personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, also disputed the official account of the events. He said the medical team travelled from Adiala Jail toward Shifa International but was kept waiting for several hours. According to his account, the team was repeatedly told that Khan was on his way. Eventually, after several hours, they were informed that he might not be brought to Shifa.

The medical team then returned to Adiala, where they learned that Khan had instead been taken to PIMS. The competing accounts have added another layer to an already heated dispute over exactly how the Supreme Court’s order was implemented. Supreme Court’s next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 16.