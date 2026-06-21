Hajj 2027 registration to begin on June 22, no fee required

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that registration for Hajj 2027 pilgrims will begin on June 22, with no registration fee to be charged.

The ministry has issued the official registration schedule, stating that applicants must complete the registration process before choosing either the government or private Hajj scheme.

The government has urged aspiring pilgrims to register on time, noting that registration will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the ministry, registration will be mandatory for both the government and private Hajj schemes, and no application for Hajj 2027 will be accepted without prior registration.

A valid passport will be required for registration, with applicants instructed to ensure that their passports remain valid until at least November 26, 2027.

The ministry said family members will be able to register jointly, while overseas Pakistanis will also be eligible to complete the registration process.

Registration can be completed through designated banks across the country or online from home.

The announcement follows the federal cabinet’s recent approval of the Hajj 2027 policy.