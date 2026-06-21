Indian School staff face legal action over ‘Pakistani Song Performance and Mumtaz Qadri’s picture’

NEW DELHI – A school cultural performance turned into legal controversy in Maharashtra as authorities registered criminal cases against principal and two teachers over allegations that students performed to a Pakistani song while a picture of Pakistani religious figure Mumtaz Qadri was displayed on stage.

The controversy centers on viral video from school in Partur, Jalna district, showing students dressed in black traditional attire and carrying imitation swords during an annual function held in February 2025. The footage resurfaced online in June 2026, triggering outrage, political intervention, and police action.

Police now registered an FIR against Principal Mohammad Vijayuddin Tariq Siddiqui and two other staff members under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections relating to acts allegedly affecting national unity and promoting enmity between groups.

The allegations are serious. Critics claim the students were dancing to a Pakistani religious song and that a large screen behind the performers displayed the image of Mumtaz Qadri, the man executed in Pakistan for assassinating former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer in 2011. Social media users and political figures have accused the school of glorifying extremist symbolism and exposing children to radical narratives.

Former Maharashtra minister and MLA Babanrao Lonikar intensified the controversy by alleging that students had been dressed like extremists and equipped with symbolic swords. He demanded the harshest possible action against the institution’s management, including proceedings under Maharashtra’s stringent organized crime law.

As outrage spread online, police launched probe. Police officials said Vikram Sali confirmed that a case has been registered against three individuals. Authorities said one accused has been arrested, while another is currently undergoing medical treatment. The investigation remains ongoing. The school administration, however, has categorically rejected every allegation.

Principal insists that the performance had no connection to Pakistan, extremism, or any controversial figure. According to him, the music used in the program originated from the popular Turkish historical drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul and not from Pakistan. He also disputes claims regarding the image shown during the performance, asserting that the screen displayed the character Ertuğrul Ghazi rather than Mumtaz Qadri.

The principal accused critics of manipulating the viral footage. He alleged that individuals who circulated the video on social media deliberately edited and blurred the background image, creating a misleading impression that fueled public outrage. ‘We have numerous patriotic and cultural performances on our school platforms that celebrate Indian culture and values,” Siddiqui said, arguing that critics had ignored those programs while focusing exclusively on a single performance.

The controversy raised broader questions about the role of social media in shaping public perception. While the allegations have generated widespread attention, the authenticity of key claims remains disputed. BBC has reported that it has not independently verified either the viral video or the allegations regarding the image displayed on stage.