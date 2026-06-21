Karachi Biker arrested for ‘exposing genitals, Masturbating’ in front of women passengers on Pink Bus

KARACHI – Police in Karachi held a motorcyclist accused of obscene behavior in front of women passengers aboard a Pink Bus on Rashid Minhas Road amid outrage online.

The suspect, identified as Arslan Ahmed, was held by Joharabad Police from Karachi’s Federal B Area after a clip of the incident circulated widely on social media. According to police, the incident took place on Rashid Minhas Road along the route leading toward Nagan Chowrangi. Women traveling on the Pink Bus recorded the suspect’s alleged actions on their mobile phones. The footage later went viral, drawing public criticism and prompting police action.

Authorities said the suspect continued the alleged indecent behavior despite being filmed by passengers before leaving the scene. During the probe, Arslan Ahmed allegedly confessed to the act and recorded a video statement in which he expressed remorse and apologized for his conduct, police said.

خواتین کے سامنے نازیبا حرکت کی وائرل ویڈیو پر ایکشن کراچی: سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ویڈیو میں موٹر سائیکل سوار شخص کی جانب سے خواتین کے سامنے نازیبا حرکت کرنے پر ایس ایس پی سینٹرل کے احکامات پر پولیس نے بروقت کارروائی کرتے ہوئے ملزم کو گرفتار کر لیا۔ جوہر آباد پولیس نے فوری ایکشن… pic.twitter.com/UOg4RqiyIY — Sajid usmani (@sajidusmani787) June 21, 2026

The clip was clear to see him in vulgar act but the suspect was wearing face mask at time of incident to hide his identity. Police noted that the front number plate of the motorcycle was missing, which they believe may have been intended to make identification more difficult.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further legal proceedings are underway. The incident reignited concerns regarding the safety and security of women using public transportation, with social media users calling for strict action against individuals involved in harassment and public misconduct.