Karachi biker caught masturbating in front of woman in public (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A disturbing incident reported from Karachi is sparking outrage on social media, as a woman recorded a man allegedly exposing himself and masturbating while riding a bike.

The incident reportedly occurred near Lucky One Mall in Karachi. The woman, instead of remaining silent, captured the suspect on video and shared the footage online, where it quickly gained traction and drew strong public condemnation.

The viral clip shows the biker without registration plate while hiding his face with mask. The clip shows him engaging in sexual act and flashing to the woman. Social media users have called for authorities to identify and apprehend the suspect, with many expressing concern over the safety of women in public spaces.

کراچی کی بہادر لڑکی نے چلتی موٹرسائیکل پر خواتین کو دیکھ کر غیر اخلاقی حرکات کرنے والے شخص کی ویڈیو بنالی۔۔ اس مقام کی تصدیق اور ملزم کی شناخت میں مدد کریں، اس حوالے سے اگر آپ کے پاس مزید معلومات ہیں تو ہمیں انباکس پر بھیجیں#ZarayeNews #Karachi pic.twitter.com/pCLFBEzAKC — ذرائع نیوز (@ZarayeNews) June 19, 2026

The incident renewed calls for stance against harassment faced by women, not only in workplaces but also in public areas, where many continue to encounter intimidation and inappropriate behavior.

As clip continues to circulate online, Karachi Police and other local authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter. The lack of an immediate response has further fueled criticism and demands for swift action against the individual involved.

An investigation is needed once authorities verify the footage and identify the suspect.