‘Nawaz Sharif’s Picture on Rs5,000 Note’: PML-N lawmaker makes ‘absurd demand’ in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – What started as routine session of Punjab Assembly quickly turned into talking point across political circles when PML-N lawmaker Arshad Malik proposed that former PM Nawaz Sharif’s portrait be featured on Pakistan’s Rs5,000 banknote alongside Quaid-e-Azam.

The unexpected suggestion sparked debate over political legacy, national recognition, and the symbols that appear on the Pakistani currency.

In recent Punjab Assembly session, PML-N lawmaker Arshad Malik said the former three-time prime minister deserved recognition for his contributions to the country’s development and economic progress. “The Rs5,000 note should carry Nawaz Sharif’s picture alongside Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” Malik said while addressing the assembly.

Malik argued that Sharif played key role in steering Pakistan toward development and modernization, adding that his services to the country warranted national acknowledgment. The remarks drew attention amid ongoing political debate over the legacy of Pakistan’s political leaders. No official proposal has been announced by the federal government or the State Bank of Pakistan regarding any change to the design of the country’s currency notes.

Pakistan’s banknotes currently feature portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, as a longstanding national symbol.

The comments however sparked discussion on social media and in political circles, with supporters describing the suggestion as recognition of Nawaz Sharif’s contributions, while critics have questioned the appropriateness of placing contemporary political figures on national currency.