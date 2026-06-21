PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir engage JD Vance, Witkoff ahead of US-Iran Technical Talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived Switzerland’s Bürgenstock where Pakistan’s top civil-military leaders held high-level meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance on sidelines of ongoing international negotiations.

The meeting started with warm exchange between Sharif and Vance, who welcomed Pakistani delegation and thanked them for traveling to Switzerland. The interaction drew attention for its cordial atmosphere, with Vance also sharing a notably friendly greeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also in attendance. The meeting focused on regional stability, peace, and strengthening bilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/jPSVDLQCWq — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) June 21, 2026

Key American figures including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both considered influential voices within U.S. strategic and diplomatic circles. Pakistani officials separately interacted with the two American figures during the meeting, underscoring the importance attached to the discussions.

The talks took place amid technical-level negotiations aimed at advancing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding toward a broader and more permanent peace framework. The participation of senior U.S. political and diplomatic stakeholders has fueled speculation about Washington’s growing interest in the process and the potential geopolitical implications of the ongoing dialogue.

The high-profile gathering at Bürgenstock marks one of the most closely watched diplomatic engagements involving Pakistan and the United States in recent months, highlighting renewed interaction between key decision-makers from both countries.