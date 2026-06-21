PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal join global leaders as US-Iran Technical Talks start today in Switzerland

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir departed for Switzerland to participate in high-level discussions aimed at advancing the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Pezeshkian electronically signed the Islamabad MOU to extend ceasefire in the US-Iran war, while Pakistan remained the peacebroker in the whole process.

🚨🇵🇰 Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir both depart for Switzerland Pakistan confirmed technical-level US-Iran talks set for June 21 in Bürgenstock. Pakistan remains the principled mediator – even as the talks move from Islamabad to Europe.… — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 21, 2026

The talks, being held in Bürgenstock, mark the first formal engagement between Washington and Tehran since the signing of the agreement on June 17. The accord is widely viewed as a significant diplomatic breakthrough after months of tensions that had unsettled the Middle East and raised concerns over global economic stability.

Foreign Office (FO) said the prime minister and Field Marshal Munir are attending discussions focused on translating the understandings reached under the Islamabad MoU into practical steps. Senior delegations from the United States, Iran and Qatar are also participating in the talks. The agreement provides a framework for de-escalation, including measures related to regional security, easing restrictions on Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international energy trade.

Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the agreement and promoting dialogue as the preferred path to resolving complex international disputes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from Iran, Qatar, Switzerland and the United States, reflecting Pakistan’s continued engagement with regional and global partners in support of peace and stability.

Diplomatic observers see Pakistan’s participation as a recognition of its constructive role throughout the process. Islamabad hosted earlier rounds of discussions and maintained sustained diplomatic contacts that helped create the momentum leading to the signing of the Islamabad MoU.

US Vice President JD Vance also travelled to Switzerland, expressing optimism ahead of the talks. Speaking to reporters before his departure, Vance said negotiators would focus on Iran’s nuclear programme and efforts to strengthen the Lebanon ceasefire, while voicing hope for meaningful progress on both fronts.

Senior US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had already arrived in Switzerland to work on technical aspects of the discussions.

Iran’s delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also reached Switzerland ahead of the negotiations. The delegation includes senior officials from Iran’s national security, financial and energy sectors. The latest round of engagement is being closely watched internationally, with many viewing it as an opportunity to build on recent diplomatic gains and reinforce a framework for lasting regional stability.