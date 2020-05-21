Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violation
04:10 PM | 21 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to Foreign Office today and a strong protest was lodged over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control yesterday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said an innocent civilians sustained injuries in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces.

The Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1102 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

She said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

She said by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

