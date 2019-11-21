NAB arrests Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon

Associated Press of Pakistan
06:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2019
NAB arrests Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon
Share

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Ijaz Haroon for his alleged role in corruption with Omni group.

According to the NAB, Ijaz Haroon made 12 plots and laundered Rs 144 million into the Omni group.

He used two bank accounts to launder huge mount into two accounts M S Lucky International and M/S A-One. Ijaz Haroon is considered very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB said. Ijaz Haroon was serving as Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already in the NAB’s custody over the charges of fake accounts.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr