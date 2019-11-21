NAB arrests Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon
Share
LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Ijaz Haroon for his alleged role in corruption with Omni group.
According to the NAB, Ijaz Haroon made 12 plots and laundered Rs 144 million into the Omni group.
He used two bank accounts to launder huge mount into two accounts M S Lucky International and M/S A-One. Ijaz Haroon is considered very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB said. Ijaz Haroon was serving as Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society.
Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already in the NAB’s custody over the charges of fake accounts.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019