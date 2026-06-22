Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among residents and prompting many people to evacuate homes, offices, and commercial buildings.

According to initial reports, the tremors were widely felt in the Punjab districts of Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal, while residents in Faisalabad and adjoining areas also experienced significant shaking. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tremors were reported from Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and nearby localities.

Witnesses said the earthquake was strong enough to cause furniture and other objects inside buildings to shake. As the tremors struck, people rushed out of homes, offices, and workplaces and gathered in open areas amid fears of possible aftershocks.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) later released details of the seismic event, stating that the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. According to the PMD, the epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, a seismically active area known for generating earthquakes that are often felt across Pakistan and neighboring countries.

The department said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 215 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface, which contributed to the tremors being felt across a wide geographical area.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage were received at the time of reporting. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while residents have been advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines in the event of further seismic activity.

Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.