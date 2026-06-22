Eight dead after Muharram procession ‘Alam’ hits overhead power lines in Shikarpur 

SHIKARPUR – At least eight mourners lost their lives and five others were injured after an “Alam” (religious standard) came into contact with overhead electricity wires during a Muharram procession in Baddo village of Shikarpur district.

The incident occurred during a procession when the flag reportedly touched power lines, resulting in a fatal accident that claimed multiple lives and left several participants injured.

Rescue officials said local residents and emergency teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital. After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured were transferred to hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana for further care.

Following reports of the incident, administrative and police officials, including the deputy commissioner and senior police officers, arrived at the site to oversee relief efforts and assess the situation.

A former federal minister also visited the area and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, while officials continue to monitor the situation in the area.