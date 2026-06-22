Islamabad Metro Bus Service June 23 Update as major route closures announced

ISLAMABAD – Metro Bus services have been partially suspended due to extraordinary security arrangements for the official visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the latest service advisory issued for June 23, Metro Bus operations will remain limited on key routes throughout the day, with several sections completely closed to facilitate VVIP movement and heightened security protocols in the federal capital.

Metro Bus service between Saddar and Faizabad will continue operating from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM. However, the Saddar–Pakistan Secretariat route will be shut down after 7:00 PM, while services between IJP Road and the Pakistan Secretariat will remain suspended from 6:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

Officials say the temporary restrictions are part of a comprehensive security plan designed to ensure the safe movement of the visiting Iranian President during his high-profile engagements in Islamabad.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan ahead and use alternative transportation options, warning that traffic diversions, road closures, and additional security checkpoints could lead to delays across several areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

President Pezeshkian’s visit comes at a significant diplomatic moment, with Pakistan increasingly being viewed as an important regional player in efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States. The visit is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation, regional stability, and strengthening ties between the two neighboring countries.

As security remains on high alert, residents are advised to stay updated on traffic advisories and Metro Bus announcements before traveling.