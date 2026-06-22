Telecom Bill 2026: Govt clears air on Property Rights Concerns

ISLAMABAD – The controversial proposed changes to Pakistan’s telecom laws sparked growing debate, with concerns emerging over whether telecom companies could gain broader access to private property for network infrastructure projects.

The federal government has sought to reassure lawmakers and the public that the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organisation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 does not threaten private property rights or allow unauthorized access to people’s homes and buildings.

The issue came under discussion on Monday during an in-camera meeting of a parliamentary committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the bill’s disputed provisions. The committee is examining clauses related to right-of-way permissions for fibre-optic networks and telecom infrastructure, which have become the focus of concern among lawmakers and stakeholders.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government has no intention of taking over private property or undermining citizens’ privacy. He clarified that telecom towers or any other infrastructure cannot be installed on private buildings without the owner’s consent.

The minister emphasized that protecting property rights remains a priority and that any telecom-related activity would only proceed through proper legal channels and mutual agreements. He also noted that the committee is reviewing objections previously raised by the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication.

Consultations are continuing to address concerns from lawmakers and stakeholders. He said the government is willing to introduce further clarifications in the draft legislation to remove any ambiguity and ensure that citizens’ rights remain protected while supporting the country’s digital development goals.

The proposed amendments are part of broader efforts to improve telecom infrastructure, expand fibre-optic connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan’s digital network. Supporters of the bill argue that streamlining approval processes is essential for improving internet access and meeting the country’s growing connectivity needs.

However, critics believe some provisions need stronger safeguards. They have called for clearer consent requirements, tighter oversight, and more effective mechanisms for resolving disputes involving private property and telecom operators.

Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has repeatedly maintained that the bill does not permit the forced acquisition or occupation of private land. Officials insist that any infrastructure deployment will continue to follow existing legal procedures and will be based on agreements between the parties involved, with compensation arrangements where required.

The parliamentary committee is expected to hold its final meeting on Tuesday before presenting its recommendations. Its conclusions could play a key role in determining the future direction of the legislation and addressing concerns that have surfaced during the ongoing debate.